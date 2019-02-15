Abducted albino teen Goodson found dead with missing private parts

A 14-year-boy with albinism who was abducted on wee hours of Thursday in Dedza is now feared dead after a body was found near to the village where he was abducted from.

Chief Makanjira, an uncle to Goodson Makanjira has confirmed that a body of a boy with albinism has been found in the village without some body parts.

“We are in sorrow here, the whole village is failing to come to terms with the brutal death. We all now feel unsafe,” said Makanjira.

At least six masked people broke into the house where Goodson slept with his brother also with albinism and took him away after a battle with some villagers who were alerted by loud calls of help from the mother of Goodson.

During the incident four people sustained various degrees of injuries as they struggled to free Goodson from the panga wielding assailants.

Deputy spokesperson for the police Tomeck Nyaude confirmed a team of police officers have been dispatched to the area.

“At this moment, we cannot conclude that it is the body of Goodson until we get a full report from our team and hospital,” said Nyaude.

Nyaude confirmed that the three have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old boy with albinism .

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)has come under intense fire from Malawians and ppposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has challenged President Peter Mutharika to put an end to killings and abductions of persons with albinism in the country.

Mutharika has on several occasions condemned the atrocities against people with albinism, urging police to catch the perpetrators and let them rot in jail.

Meanwhile, Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) president Overstone Kondowe has proposed to seek asylum in foreign countries ostensibly because, the country has failed them in terms of guaranteeing their safety.

Human rights campaigners have said the persons with albinism have right to life and should be protected and that instead of enganging in a blame-game, Malawians should be “our brother’s keeper” by creating a a safe environment.

Since November 2014, the number of reported crimes against people with albinism in Malawi has risen to 152, including 25 murders and more than 10 people missing.

People with albinism are targeted for their body parts in the belief that they contain magical powers. The current population of people with albinism in Malawi is estimated at around 10 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :