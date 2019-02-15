MultiChoice Malawi launches The Bachelor SA channel on DStv

MultiChoice Malawi celebrated Valentine’s Day on Thursday with its valued subscribers with the screening of the launch of Bachelor South Africa on M-NET channel 102.

The viewers had their first date with South Africa’s very first Bachelor, Lee Thompson, the dashing entrepreneur, international model, philanthropist and former Sharks rugby player as he will be laying his heart on the line in the hope of finding true love on this M-Net’s new reality dating show.

During his search for ‘the one’ with whom he wants to spend the rest of his life, Lee will be charming 24 beautiful South African lasses from diverse backgrounds.

To help him with his quest, Lee will need a symbol of true love for his future wife, and when one thinks of love, South Africa’s most exquisite fine jewellery company comes to mind – Friedman.

A Jack Friedman custom-designed engagement ring represents a promise and a future, a seal of the affection and commitment South Africa’s most eligible Bachelor wants to share with his future bride.

The 24 ladies with a burning desire to find love on The Bachelor SA have only just been announced on the first episode S1 episode 1 of the Bachelor SA.

‘’The Valentine’s celebrations at Sunbird Mount Soche in Blantyre, Malawi, encompassed not only the screening of the first Bachelor SA but live acoustic entertainment by the renowned artist Angela Mizinga aka (Empress Tigris) who covered some of the world’s best-known love hits as well as her own,’’

“The Bachelor Screening was for a way for MultiChoice to give back to our valued subscribers and their loved ones,” said Khaira Surtee, MultiChoice’s PR & Communication manager.

The Bachelor, Lee Thompson is the Prince Charming willing to put his heart on the line to woo – and be wooed by a bevy of beautiful local lasses.

“Our first Bachelor is a real dreamboat; frankly, a catch in a million,” says M-Net’s Head of Publicity, Lani Lombard. “Once you are ready to look beyond that sexy six-pack and sultry smile, you will find a sincere soul who oozes boyish charm – a guy with whom our viewers – and every contestant – will undoubtedly fall in love.”

Lee, the accomplished all-rounder, when he’s not cutting deals or pumping iron in the gym, dedicates his time to meaningful charity work.

