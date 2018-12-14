Abducted child found, Police arrest 7 suspects from Pakistan: ‘Let them face the law in Malawi no deportation’

An abducted child of Asian extract has been found just days after he was taken away from Mpingwe in Blantyre and police have arrested seven people including the master minder, the son in-law of the father of the five-year-old boy.

The suspects arrested for abducting the child

Tahil Shail was abducted on December 11 and the abductors were demanding ransom from the father of the child, Mohammed Shail, 34, a Malawian of Asian origin who has a string of businesses in both Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Police say they have now arrested Hanza Akbar, 23, son in-law of Shail and his accomplices Suleman Khan, 36, Faraza Khan, 24, Shazed Khan, 22, all Malawians of Asian origin, Ibrahim Mataya, 21, Malawian and Fahim Azafer, 30, Lehras Khan, 25 all Pakistanis.

The police also say the suspects dumped the boy at a Mosque in Kanjedza.

The law enforcers say they have since seized a Toyota Fortuner vehicle registration number DZ 5044 which was used to kidnap the boy and a Volkswagen vehicle registration number CA 1658 which the suspects used to drop the boy at Kanjedza mosque.

The police say investigations continue to arrest more suspects in the case, which is very alien and rare in Malawi.

Meanwhile, the Asian community is seeking justice on the suspects and watching the matter closely that there should be no corruption to have the suspects deported but get the punishment in the country’s jail if found guilty and convicted.

