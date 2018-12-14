ECG Church artist Onesimus new album rates among top 40 downloaded on ITunes

Onesimus new album, Messenger, has broken record by being among the 40 most downloaded albums on ITunes world wide.



Onesimus: Dont shoot the Messenger

This is Onesimus second album after the debut Epikaizo which had great singles sush as Miracle Money and testimony.



In an interview with Nyasa Times, the humble and soft spoken star, signed to Major 1 Records, thanked God for giving him the opportunity to serve under Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who unlimited support and love has always been his inspiration.



“He literally invited me to stay with him at the prayer mountains for a week just to help me in prayer and also in composting these songs,” he said.



He added that he has put so much energy into this 14-track album and urges the public to take time to listen to it.



“In this album I am a messenger of God bringing the message of hope to the people. So the album is full of messages of hope, relief and reconstruction,” he said.



Plans of the album launch are still underway.

Among others, the album features renowned South Africa artists such as Babes Wadumo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :