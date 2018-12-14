MCP publicist accuses multiparty politicians for handout culture

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali has accused the first ruling party in multiparty democracy after 1994 of introducing the culture of handouts, saying this has made Malawians lazy.

Rev Munthali: Handouts is bad

But Munthali did not directly mention the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Bakili Muluzi who defeated the MCP and Kamuzu Banda at the 1994 first multiparty democracy elections.

Muluzi was famous for dishing out K50s to dancing women and others and challenged that he would not stop the culture of the handouts saying this was how he was born.

But Munthali, commenting on the new Political Parties Act which outlaws handouts, said the handouts has killed the spirit of hard working among Malawians.

“People were not looking for politicians with real issues but those with money. This has destroyed the country, this promoted laziness. The new law will help develop this country,” said Munthali.

He said politicians should stop buying voters, saying they are not commodities.

