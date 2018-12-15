Lions club lobby for re -construction of a new eye clinic at Kamuzu’s Hospital

Lions Club of Capital City, Lilongwe is lobbying with the Lions club international for the construction of a new eye clinic at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

The eye department at KCH to be demolished

Speaking when they had a meeting with Lions Club International delegates LCCC district governor for Malawi and Mozambique, Chisomo Gunda said the eye clinic which serves about 7, 000,000 people is in a dilapidated state and it needs to be demolished so that a new one is constructed.

“The sight hospital serves a lot of people and it is also a training centre for Southern African Development Community (SADC) and we cannot afford to demolish and forget about it but we have to make sure that another one has been built,” she said.

However, she said there is a challenge because Lions Club International had put a policy not to construct eye clinics because most clinics they have built around the world are not utilised.

“The reason we want to lobby further to Lions Club International is that they should look at us as an exceptional because most of our clinics are being utilised fully in the country,” Gunda said.

She therefore urged other stakeholders who may wish to help to come forward to help in construction of the sight clinic.

Head of eye department at KCH, Joseph Msosa said there is need for the construction of a new eye clinic departmentbecause the current one is not safe for patients since it has developed clacks.

“Looking at the building it has developed clacks and I think it was built on a slope and it has been sinking. We involved the ministry of health department which looks at buildings to look a tit,if we can renovate the clacks but they said it needs to be demolished,” he said.

The eye hospital was built in 1995, it has about 60 to 70 beds and it also serves in and out patients.

