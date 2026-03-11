Abducted Crossroads Hotel MD Walks Home After Month in Captivity

After more than a month of uncertainty and growing public anxiety, Sameer Sacranie, the managing director of Crossroads Hotel, has resurfaced—walking back to his home late Tuesday night following a dramatic disappearance that shocked the country.

Police confirmed that Sacranie, who was abducted in broad daylight last month, is now safe.

National Police spokesperson Lael Chimtembo said Sacranie returned home on his own at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation over his fate.

“He is safe. He walked home last night around 11:30,” Chimtembo told Nation Online.

Beyond confirming that Sacranie is alive and back with his family, police have refused to disclose crucial details about where he had been held for more than a month or the circumstances that led to his release.

Chimtembo said the police will issue a formal statement soon.

Sacranie’s disappearance on February 6 triggered alarm across Malawi’s business community after he was seized in a brazen daylight operation at his workplace.

According to police, the Crossroads Hotel boss was abducted around 10:30 a.m. inside the hotel premises when he arrived for work. Three men dressed in white robes ambushed him at the entrance.

The attackers reportedly fired two shots into the air, causing panic, before forcing Sacranie into a Toyota Fortuner and speeding away.

The daring operation unfolded in one of Lilongwe’s busiest commercial areas, raising serious questions about security in the capital.

Police later recovered the suspected getaway vehicle abandoned in Area 6. Investigators discovered that the vehicle had been fitted with two different registration numbers—KA 1444 and KK1008—a detail that suggested the abductors had planned the operation carefully.

In the weeks following the abduction, police said they had identified persons of interest and were working closely with Sacranie’s family as investigations intensified.

But until Tuesday night, Sacranie’s whereabouts had remained unknown, fuelling widespread speculation about the motives behind the abduction and the identity of those responsible.

His sudden reappearance—without any explanation from authorities about where he had been or how he was released—has now raised even more questions about what exactly transpired during the mysterious month-long captivity of one of the country’s prominent business figures.

Police say more details will be provided once investigators conclude preliminary assessments following Sacranie’s return.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :