Triephornia Mpinganjira Breaks Silence, Defends Her Position in Feston Kenneth Case

Businesswoman Triephornia Mpinganjira has forcefully defended her actions amid growing public debate surrounding the criminal case involving Feston Kenneth, stressing that the matter was never a personal dispute but a State-driven prosecution beyond her control.

In a statement issued on March 10, Mpinganjira expressed concern over what she described as persistent speculation, commentary, and misleading narratives circulating on traditional and social media platforms regarding the case.

Seeking to set the record straight, she confirmed that in her personal capacity she had extended forgiveness to Kenneth, but emphasized that the criminal proceedings were instituted and conducted by the State, not by her.

“The matter was therefore between the State and the accused person,” she said, making it clear that the prosecution and management of the case were entirely within the jurisdiction of law enforcement and prosecuting authorities.

Mpinganjira’s remarks come amid intensified public scrutiny over the case, with social media platforms awash with commentary attempting to link her personal decision to forgive with the broader legal process.

However, the businesswoman firmly rejected that interpretation, stressing that her personal position had no bearing on the State’s authority to pursue criminal proceedings.

She also revealed that she had deliberately chosen to remain silent when the matter first emerged, a decision she said was driven by serious concerns over fraudulent social media activity conducted in her name.

According to Mpinganjira, unknown individuals repeatedly created fake social media accounts using her identity and likeness, which were then used to deceive and scam members of the public.

The situation, she said, created a dangerous environment in which any public statement could easily be manipulated or misrepresented online.

“For that reason, making public statements at the time could have inadvertently encouraged further impersonation, fraud, and exploitation of unsuspecting members of the public,” she explained.

The misuse of her identity eventually forced Mpinganjira to take a drastic step: permanently shutting down her Facebook account.

She said the decision to deactivate and delete the account was intended to protect members of the public from scams being carried out in her name and to eliminate any possibility of her being falsely linked to unauthorized online activities.

As debate over the case continues in public forums, Mpinganjira has now appealed for restraint from the public and the media.

She urged media houses, online commentators, and members of the public to avoid dragging her name into speculation or narratives surrounding the legal proceedings.

Mpinganjira said she remains focused on protecting her privacy, personal dignity, and the integrity of her identity, particularly in the face of ongoing digital impersonation.

She also asked the public to respect her decision to remain offline on Facebook, emphasizing that the move was taken purely as a precaution to safeguard the public from fraudulent schemes.

Despite the controversy surrounding the matter, Mpinganjira concluded her statement by expressing appreciation to members of the public who have shown understanding during what she described as a sensitive and widely misunderstood situation.

