Govt Pledges Support for Investors, Champions Renewable Energy and Community Development

Minister of Energy and Mining, Jean Mathanga, has reaffirmed the Malawian government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for investors, stressing that private sector participation is pivotal in driving the nation’s development agenda.

Speaking today during a visit to the Salima Solar Power Plant, operated by JCM Power, Mathanga hailed the company’s contribution to the national electricity supply, noting that it currently provides about 60 megawatts of solar power to the national grid. The Minister emphasized that such investments not only strengthen Malawi’s energy security but also support broader economic growth.

“Government will continue to ensure that investors, particularly in the private sector, have the environment to operate efficiently. Their investments are critical to our national development,” Mathanga said.

The Minister also addressed the issue of illegal mining, assuring the public that the government is taking decisive steps to regulate the sector. Plans are underway to establish community mining cooperatives, which will empower local communities and ensure that Malawians directly benefit from the country’s mineral resources.

In addition to his energy sector engagement, Minister Mathanga officially opened the Katawa Community Day Secondary School, a project supported by JCM Power. He commended the company for its investment in education, highlighting schools as vital institutions for empowering young people and driving sustainable national development.

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, Jon Bahen, Global CEO of JCM Power, pledged that the company will continue to support community development through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, which focus on improving access to clean water, education, and other essential community services.

The visit underscores a growing synergy between government and private sector actors in Malawi, demonstrating how renewable energy projects and community-centered initiatives can advance national development while addressing critical social needs.

