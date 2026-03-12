After Transforming MCCCI and Driving Membership Growth, Wisely Phiri Declines Second Term

After presiding over a period of rapid growth and institutional modernisation at the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), outgoing president Wisely Phiri has announced that he will not seek a second term, saying he is now shifting his focus back to expanding his private businesses.

Phiri leaves the helm of the country’s most influential private sector lobby group after two years widely viewed as transformative for the organisation. During his tenure, MCCCI’s revenue grew by 36 percent while membership expanded by 50 percent, achievements he attributes to deliberate outreach to companies and restoring confidence in the chamber’s leadership.

Speaking in an interview, Phiri said the growth was achieved despite operating in a difficult economic environment.

“Reaching out to companies and convincing them to pay membership subscriptions was not easy because the economy has been turbulent. But the growth we have seen shows the trust and confidence companies have placed in MCCCI and its leadership,” he said.

One of his signature reforms was the introduction of the MCCCI digital portal, which has significantly simplified how businesses—particularly small and medium enterprises—access services from the chamber.

Through the portal, businesses can now interact with MCCCI online for services such as membership renewals, booking trade fair exhibition space and applying for export documentation, including certificates of origin.

Phiri said the digital shift has made it easier and faster for entrepreneurs to access critical services that were previously bureaucratic and time-consuming.

The outgoing MCCCI president has also been vocal about the need for broader economic reforms to strengthen Malawi’s industrial base and empower local businesses.

Among the issues he championed were procurement reforms aimed at favouring indigenous enterprises, arguing that government procurement policies must deliberately support domestic companies to stimulate local economic growth.

He also called for stronger enforcement of policies that ensure Malawians benefit from the country’s natural resources.

Phiri pointed out that many mining firms operating in Malawi are listed on foreign stock exchanges such as the Australian Stock Exchange, London Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, effectively excluding Malawians from directly benefiting from the wealth generated by their own resources.

He has proposed what he describes as a “telecom-style” enforcement model, similar to the policy requiring telecommunications companies to list at least 20 percent of their shares locally.

Under his proposal, mining companies operating in Malawi would be required to list a portion of their shares on the Malawi Stock Exchange, thereby enabling local investors to participate in the sector.

“Only through intentional policy enforcement can we ensure that the agriculture, tourism, mining and manufacturing strategy translates into tangible local wealth,” he said.

Despite the successes of his tenure, Phiri said the decision not to seek a second term is deliberate and driven by the need to dedicate more time to his growing business interests.

As chief executive officer of Sparc Systems, he said the company has recently expanded into a multi-million-dollar regional operation, establishing new offices in Tanzania and Mozambique, while also maintaining a strong presence in Zambia, Rwanda and Malawi.

The company is currently implementing projects in about 10 countries across Africa.

Phiri said his focus is now on consolidating the growth of Sparc Systems and scaling up another venture, District 30, a cyber-security and innovation hub aimed at nurturing Africa’s next generation of innovators.

Through initiatives such as the monthly Think Tech Thursday platform, the hub showcases real-world technological solutions developed locally.

Reflecting on his experience at MCCCI, Phiri said the role exposed him to the realities of Malawi’s economic challenges and reinforced the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector.

“The chamber has taught me that you cannot grow a business in a vacuum. As a private entity you choose your lane, but at the chamber you represent every lane,” he said.

Phiri added that his experience has also reshaped how he views the role of business in national development.

“My focus is no longer just on our bottom line but on how we can use innovation to lift the entire economic environment. When the tide rises, all boats must rise with it,” he said.

