Abductors demand ransom after taking away Asian child in Blantyre

Unknown people in Blantyre have abducted a five-year-old child of Asian extract and are demanding ransom from his parents.

The abducted child

Leader of community policing in Mpingwe, Salim Sidik, said the driver dropped the boy at the residence of his aunt and within a few a minutes the abductors took the boy from the fenced residence and sped away.

“Soon after they took him, they called the parents demanding money. They have threatened to take the child outside the country,” said Sidik.

Police spokesperson for the south Ramsey Mushani has confirmed that the police have received the report of the abduction of the boy and said they are investigating the matter.

The father, Mr Zubeda runs a string of businesses in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Abductions are rare in Malawi.

