Civil servants to have extended festive holiday

President Peter Mutharika has directed that civil servants be granted an extended festive season holiday from December 24, 2018 to January 4, 2019.

Muhara: Prolonged festive holiday for civil servants

This means the civil servants will leave their offices on December 21, 2018 to January 7, 2019 because of weekends.

A memo signed by Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara however says civil servants whose institutions provide essential services like hospitals, police, immigration, airports are required to remain at work and will be allowed to take their leave in the course of the year in order not to disrupt essential services during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“The granting of the public holidays for the said extended period of festivities is for civil servants only, and does not mean a declaration of public holidays in Malawi.

“The extended holidays are meant to enable civil servants to celebrate Christmas and New Year festivities with their families and to allow them have adequate time to travel and return from various destinations during the festive season while giving them adequate time to rest,” says the letter inpart.

The letter says civil servants are not allowed to use public resources during the holiday.

It also says the Accountant General will prepare salaries for the civil servants so that they receive their December pay cheque before December 20.

