Actor Eric Mabedi undergoes successful kidney transplant in India

Veteran actor Eric Mabedi has undergone a successful kidney transplant in a hospital in India, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Mabedi: Glory to God

Higger Mkandawire of Friends of Eric Mabedi who fundraised for the trip said both Mabedi and his kidney donor are responding well to medication.

“Eric underwent a successful kidney transplant on 8 December. Both him and the kidney donor are doing fine. Actually the donor has been discharged from hospital,” said Mkandawire.

He however could not name the donor on ethical reasons.

Mkandawire said it will be known after three weeks as to when Mabedi would be discharged and return home.

The government sponsored the trip to India for the kidney transplant and the Eric Mabedi Friends raised some money as well for the treatment of the actor whose career spans for over three decades.

