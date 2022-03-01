Abdul Karim Batatawala suffer setback in court application

This was after Blantyre Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Chipofya on Monday dismissed an application by businessman Batatawala and three others to discharge them from the corruption case they are answering.

Batatawala and the three others wanted the court to discharge them because the state delayed in serving disclosures to the defence.

In his ruling, Chipofya dismissed the application saying the case has not reached a stage where one can say the matter has been delayed.

Meanwhile the court has ordered ACB to serve the disclosures by 31st March 2022.

Trial will commence on 25th April 2022.

Chizuma said the bureau is happy that the court has agreed with it’s arguments.

Lawyer for Batatawala Henry Phoya said his client did not want to be acquitted or the case to be dropped.

He said what is clear now is that the state is not ready to try the matter, saying the state should stop arresting people before concluding investigations.