Abida Mia calls for peace, political tolerance in Phalombe

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator and Deputy Minister of Lands Abida Mia has warned against political violence but urged people to peacefully co-exist for development to continue in the country.

Mia was speaking in Phalombe during a graduation ceremony of 400 women who have been imparted with tailoring skills by the At-Tarigatul Quadriah Sunn Association Islamic (AQSA).

Earlier to her speech there were unpleasant crushes between Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers who were escorting the area’s Member of Parliament Mary Mpanga to the event, and Tonse Alliance members who came to welcome the Deputy Minister.

“It is high time we all accepted that the current President is Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and according to the Tonse philosophy we all have to come together and rally behind the President, supporting him in his ideas that are going to transform Malawi,” she said with passion.

Commenting on the unpleasant scene, chairperson for Phalombe district council Francis Nunkhazingwe expressed disgust in the squabbles describing them as barbaric and undemocratic.

He further called upon political followers to stop flooding government and religious events with party colors just because their leaders are gracing the occasions.

Over the past five months Phalombe has been one place with stories of political violence with one serious case being the stoning of a convoy for Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima at Phalombe South East constituency during the campaign period for the fresh presidential elections.

