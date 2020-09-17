Sulom confirms 3 names vying for legal advisor post

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) have closed submission of names of candidates to contest for the position of Legal Advisors during Sulom’s Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place on September 26th 2020 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda has confirmed.

He said only three were approved.

These are Innocent Kadam’manja, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and William Nkhoma.

The trio said they are all geared for the highly expected expected polls.

Nkhoma said he is confident because he has vast knowledge both in football and Legal affairs.

On his part, Kadam’manja claims he is the right candidate because his legal and football background.

Finally, Chakaka said he wants to completely turn Sulom into a business entity.

The position fell vacant in December 2019 following the departure of former Legal Advisor Muhhamadi Selemani’ who was elected as Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Executive Member during a FAM Congress held in Mangochi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares