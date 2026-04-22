Namalomba Shifts Narrative on Fuel Crisis, Retreats from Media Interviews

Minister of Information Shadric Namalomba is facing scrutiny after dramatically shifting his position on Malawi’s worsening fuel situation, while simultaneously announcing a withdrawal from phone interviews with the media.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Namalomba sought to calm public anxiety, assuring Malawians that there is no need for panic buying. He claimed the country has secured over 30 days’ worth of fuel, with seven days’ supply already available and being distributed.

“Let’s live normal lives—no need for panic buying. We have over 30 days’ worth of fuel supply secured, with seven days’ supply already in the country and being distributed right now,” he wrote.

However, the remarks appear to contradict his earlier admission, reported by local media on Monday, in which he acknowledged that Malawi lacks the foreign exchange needed to procure fuel—an issue widely seen as central to the recurring shortages.

The apparent inconsistency has raised questions about the credibility and coherence of the government’s messaging on the crisis, which has already disrupted transport, business operations, and daily life across the country.

Adding to the controversy, Namalomba declared he will no longer grant phone interviews to journalists, citing concerns over alleged distortion of his statements.

“I will no longer be giving any phone interviews. Too much distortion of the truth,” he said.

The decision effectively limits real-time scrutiny and engagement with the press at a time when demand for clarity and accountability is intensifying.

Critics argue that stepping back from direct media interaction risks deepening public mistrust, especially as Malawians grapple with long fuel queues and uncertainty over supply.

The developments come as the country continues to face persistent fuel supply disruptions, largely attributed to foreign exchange constraints, despite repeated assurances from authorities that the situation is under control.

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