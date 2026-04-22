Yusuf Asked for Secret Hearing, Then Cited Illness After Refusal as PAC Suspects He Is Avoiding Amaryllis Hotel Probe

Fresh details emerging from the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) point to what lawmakers are describing as calculated attempts by businessperson Shiraz Yusuf to avoid public scrutiny over the controversial purchase of Amaryllis Hotel.

The committee, which has resumed its high-stakes inquiry into the deal, on Wednesday turned down a formal request from Yusuf seeking to have his testimony heard in camera—a move PAC chairperson Steve Malondera says would have undermined transparency in a matter of significant public interest.

Malondera disclosed that Yusuf, through written communication, initially pushed for closed-door proceedings, a request the committee flatly rejected, insisting that all deliberations must remain open to ensure accountability to Malawians.

But in what PAC insiders view as a pattern of evasion, Yusuf followed up his rejected request with a new claim—this time citing health challenges as the reason for his failure to appear before the committee.

The sudden shift has raised eyebrows within parliamentary circles, coming at a critical stage of the inquiry where key testimonies are expected to clarify how the high-value hotel transaction was conducted and whether public financial systems were bypassed or manipulated.

Despite the absence of Yusuf, the committee proceeded with its hearings, engaging former Registrar of Financial Institutions, Dr. Macdonald Mafuta Mwale, whose appearance Malondera described as commendable, particularly given his recent health struggles.

“Dr. Mwale has demonstrated respect for this institution and the people of Malawi by appearing before the committee despite his condition,” said Malondera, in remarks that appeared to draw a sharp contrast with Yusuf’s absence.

PAC has since rescheduled Yusuf’s appearance to April 29, effectively giving him what some members privately describe as a “final opportunity” to account for his role in the transaction.

Malondera issued a clear warning: failure to appear on the new date will trigger escalated measures, including the summoning of board members from Yusuf Investments to testify in his place.

The Amaryllis Hotel deal has attracted intense public attention amid concerns over possible financial irregularities and lack of transparency in the acquisition process. Yusuf, as a central figure in the transaction, is expected to provide critical answers regarding the structure, financing, and approvals surrounding the purchase.

With pressure mounting, analysts say Yusuf’s actions risk reinforcing perceptions of opacity and reluctance to submit to public accountability—particularly in a case that has become a litmus test for Parliament’s oversight role.

As the clock ticks toward the rescheduled hearing, all eyes will be on whether Yusuf finally appears before PAC—or whether the committee will be forced to tighten the net in its pursuit of answers.

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