Abida Mia gives joy of Eid to the needy in Shire Valley:  Distribute meat 

Deputy minister of lands Abida Sidik Mia spent her weekend distributing meat from livestock sacrificed to hundreds of families in the Shire Valley on the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival.

Abida Mia, who is also legislator for Chikwawa-Nkombezi, conducted the distribution of meat in collaboration with the World Muslim League.

“This Eid, we must remember those who are displaced and poverty-stricken,” she said.

On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main yearly Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbors and relatives – a practice that begun during the time of prophet Abraham.

During his time, Prophet Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ismail, but he was later shown a sign of mercy and given an animal to sacrifice instead.

Eid al-Adha coincides with Hajj, a major muslim pilgrimage held in Mecca.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!