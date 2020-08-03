Dzuka Malawi: Dear President Laz, Don’t have a Mama or Prime Minister

State President, I have taken sabbatical to writing mostly about your new administration. I strongly believe everyone should be given time to implement their manifesto and space to make mistakes. Your Excellency you are new to the job, but you will get along just like APM, JB, Bingu and Bakili did after the got the mantle.

I do not want to be an advisor. You have rightly picked the best you could see or trust. Congratulations to all of them. I have strong opinion against one or two, but it is your prerogative which we need to respect.

I am writing simply to provide an alternative path on how to deal with the DPP which seems to be preoccupation of some social media zealots and those that are close to you, or rather claim to be close to you. Its too early to notice your own Ben Phiri or Norman Chisale of APM or Zikhale of Bingu time or Chibvunde of JB time or Dumbo Lemani of Bakili Muluzi time and John Tembo and Mama of Kamuzu Banda’s time.

You see, there will be someone close and much closer to any President. We call them Prime Minister. For Mama and some boy to another of your predecessor people speculated they were an item despite rigorous denials by the subjects.

The first thing is to tame this “Mama” or “Prime Minister” from accumulating unconstitutional powers. I have an idea of a new strong Minister, he has bought six new cars cash, 20 days into office. I have another one who has given himself powers to identify “spies” especially from UTM in your administration. Very strange as UTM is part of Tonse Alliance, this is putting a lot of young people working for you at unease.

The essence of having a spy team is to verify and get credible information not to find all your enemies- real or imagined and purge them. I would give a long lesson to Reverend Dokani Ngwira, the new boss at National Intelligence Service and not that Brigadier emeritus who is already threatening many many innocent MCP and UTM officials.

I have noted you have borrowed from APM the idea of having a former IG as one of your Chief of Staff. Dr. Kachama, is a humble giant, but I would have wanted him at Homeland Security to use his skills to restore people and police relations which are at their lowest. I will dwell on people allocation next time.

The issue is how to finish the DPP. First as indicated, don’t create a Prime Minister or Mama position. Mama or JZU during Kamuzu Banda created alternative power corridor. Dr. Dumbo Lembani fueled fights and waged divisions between President Muluzi and Ministers such as Brown Mpinganjira and Cassim Chilumpha, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma as Prime Minister filled public positions with his loyalists, Callitsa Mutharika as Mama was instrumental in firing of Joyce Banda, Khumbo Kachali and one point Patricia Kaliati.

APM as Prime Minister was responsible for the Cabinet crisis of 2010/11 where Goodall, Henry Phoya and others were fired. JB later listened to Harry Mkandawire, Late Kamanya and company to get rid of Khumbo Kachali.

Ben Phiri as Prime Minister is more recent past in your time, suffice to say his relations, not Mutharika’s got all plum jobs and contracts. Mama Getrude’s role is yet to be fully comprehended but reality is that it might be closer to the first Mama’s powers or beyond.

I like a Nya Gondwe, the new First Lady. Educated, calm and collected and no nonsense at home. I hope she will not become Mama or Prime Minister in any way.

I will be careful with the one who advised you to bring Chancellor Kaferapanjila and the silent Brigadier emeritus. If it is the same source be careful who is advising you. If it is you, then let them be under control. So far, conveniently three people connected to one institution have found their way to State House. Thats how JZU, Zikhale and Ben Phiri were created. Being allowed to bring more people closer to them. They create a parallel system. Alternative power base.

The Brigadier emeritus wants to know everything before you get it Mr. President. You have formal Police, NIS and MDF intelligence. Party intelligence normally are made up of individuals with agenda of being close to the President. The MCP intelligence told lies to Kamuzu Banda, UDF to Muluzi, DPP to Bingu, PP to JB and DPP again to APM. Their lies are focused on individuals they want to destroy.

I would have party intelligence but restrict it to how to please Malawians research and how to improve the party membership agenda. Not to report on loyalty of senior government officials or your appointees. Leave loyalty to individuals. Examine work ethic and delivery. Then you will succeed.

If your administration will have peace and implement its agenda, trust your Vice President. Trust your cabinet, always read public opinion. Mama and Prime Ministers are first to report about your Vice President and Cabinet. They get lies from elsewhere, become rivals to the Vice President, and in six months you will no longer speak of your Veep.

For Tonse Alliance to succeed, we need a collective team not individual party. Let us exploit the best in the President, Vice and Cabinet. In Civil Service look at the best performers and qualified. You said you had come to be President for all. Avoid making popular decisions over quality. Some perceived cadets can add value to your system in terms of expertise and experience.

The first element is do not have a Prime Minister or Mama, people will see the man-in-charge not a President controlled by a gang or some barons as some want to speculate. Until next week, itsanana seems to have disappeared with your cabinet choices. I will comment on Cabinet in next letter.

