Abida Mia hails Chakwera for naming road after husband

Minister of Water and Sanitation Abida Mia almost choked with excitement on Saturday afternoon as he thanked President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera for naming a road in the Lower Shire after her husband, Sidik.

Speaking during a political rally, the Chikhwawa Nkombedzi parliamentarian told her constituents as tears of joy rolled down her cheeks how grateful to President Dr Chakwera for naming the Chapananga road in Chikhwawa Sidik Mia Highway.

In his State of the National Address (SONA) delivered in parliament on Friday, president Chakwera announced that his government has plans to rename the Chapananga road to Sidik Mia highway upon completion of the rehabilitation work.

Mia said this was a great honour to the Mia family and to the people of the Lower Shire at large.

Mia made the remarks today at Linga primary school where she conducted a rally together with the Minister of homeland security Kenneth Zikhale.

“On behalf of the entire Mia family, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to the president for the touching gesture honouring the memory of my late husband, we will forever be grateful for the wonderful tribute,” Mia explained.

On his part Minister of Homeland Security who is also MCP Director of Strategic Planning Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma urged Mia to take the spirit of her late husband Sidik Mia who was instrumental in the party.

Zikhale said Chakwera has honoured late Mia because he was a great person, saying he was the pillar of MCP and the country as a whole.

Abida Mia organised the rally to celebrate the life of her late husband Sidik Mia who succumbed to covid-19 on January 12, 2021.