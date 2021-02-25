Abida Mia secures Japanese grant for health clinic construction in Chikwawa

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombedzi Constituency, who is also deputy minister of lands, Abida Sidik Mia, has secured a $90 000 grant from Japanese Embassy to construct a modern health clinic in the catchment area of group village headman Therere in her constituency.

The signing ceremony of the grant took place this week at the Japanese Embassy in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Mia was grateful to the Japanese embassy for the grant.

“Over 12 000 people in Therere community in my constituency cover long distances to access the nearest health clinic and I am overjoyed that this clinic will alleviate that burden and related expenses.

“I therefore thank the Japanese Embassy for this grant. On my part, it will be a promise delivered but more importantly, it will reduce the high mortality rate in the area and this will be a huge leap in ensuring safe motherhood in my constituency,” she said.

Abida Mia welcomed the opportunity to once again work closely with Gift of the Givers Foundation, an organization that the Japanese Embassy has selected for the construction of the health centre.

The ground breaking ceremony, according to Gift of Givers Foundation, will be done on March, 26 2021, where Mia is expected to host the Japanese Ambassador to Malawi and his delegation

The icing on the cake was the commitment by Abida Mia to build two staff houses for the clinic using her Constituency Development Fund.

The clinic, once completed, will cater for a population of 12,000 people and it will be offering maternity services—ante-natal, post-natal and deliveries. It will also have a basic dispensary, laboratory and a pharmacy to offer basic health services.

Social and political commentators in the country hail Members of Parliament such as Abida Mia that are not content with the meagre constituency development fund and take the initiative of engaging other donors including development partners to assist in improving the livelihoods of their constituents in line with their campaign promises.

