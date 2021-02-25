Speaker of parliament Gotani-Hara tests positive for Covid-19

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara has tested positive for Covid-19.

Leader of the House in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has confirmed Gotani Hara is self isolating after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Chimwendo-Banda said in an interview that Hara went for a test after two members of her household tested positive.

However, he said the Speaker is in good health.

He has added that Parliament will continue with deliberations as the deputy speakers are around.

