Mkango Moves Towards Nasdaq Listing to Raise Funds for Malawi Rare Earth Project
Mkango Resources has filed a registration statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of plans to list its rare earth mining business on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States.
The move is aimed at raising capital for the development of the Songwe Hill Rare Earth Project in Phalombe, one of Malawi’s largest known rare earth deposits.
According to the company, the planned Nasdaq listing follows a business combination involving Mkango’s subsidiary Lancaster Exploration Limited, Mkango Polska and Crown PropTech Acquisitions, a Cayman Islands-based company already listed on Nasdaq.
In an update published by the company, Mkango said the registration filing marks a key milestone towards completing the transaction, which remains subject to SEC review and shareholder approval.
The company said shares and warrants of Mkango Rare Earth Limited are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq once the transaction is completed.
Mkango chief executive officer William Dawes said the company intends to retain a majority interest in the new Nasdaq-listed entity.
“This transaction will create a vertically integrated global rare earths platform,” he said in the update.
The company’s strategy involves not only mining rare earth minerals at Songwe Hill in Malawi but also processing them through a planned separation plant in Pulawy, Poland.
Rare earth minerals are critical components in the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones and other advanced technologies. Global demand for the minerals has risen sharply as countries shift towards clean energy and high-tech manufacturing.
Mining analysts say the Nasdaq listing could improve Mkango’s access to international financing and increase global visibility for the Songwe Hill project.
Malawi Chamber of Mines and Energy national coordinator Grain Malunga described the development as an important opportunity for the project.
“This will give it exposure to the market and financial resource mobilisation for the development of the project,” he said.
Geoscience expert Ignatius Kamwanje said listing on Nasdaq would strengthen investor confidence because the stock exchange is globally recognised and highly regulated.
“Nasdaq being a well-known and trusted exchange worldwide, Mkango will benefit in investor exposure and visibility,” he said.
For Malawi, the development could potentially unlock significant foreign investment into the mining sector if the project proceeds to full-scale production.
The company signed a Mining Development Agreement with the Malawi Government in July 2024 for the Songwe Hill project.
If financing is successfully secured, the project is expected to create employment opportunities, stimulate local business activity and generate tax and royalty revenues for the government.
The move also places Malawi’s rare earth sector on the international investment map at a time when competition for critical minerals is intensifying globally.