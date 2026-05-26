Before the Mines Run Dry: The Urgent Case for Malawi’s Sovereign Wealth Fund

Mkango Resources’s move to list its rare earth mining business on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States has reignited debate over whether Malawi urgently needs a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) to protect and manage future mining revenues.

Mkango recently filed registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as part of efforts to raise international financing for the Songwe Hill Rare Earth Project in Phalombe.

The project is considered one of Malawi’s most strategic mining investments due to growing global demand for rare earth minerals used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones and other advanced technologies.

While the planned Nasdaq listing is being viewed as a major breakthrough for Malawi’s mining sector, economic analysts say the development also exposes the country to new financial risks if mineral revenues are not properly managed.

Experts warn that without a strong Sovereign Wealth Fund framework, Malawi risks falling into the so-called “resource curse,” where countries rich in natural resources remain economically unstable despite generating huge mineral revenues.

Currently, government revenues collected from taxes and royalties flow into the Consolidated Fund, where they are used for general public expenditure.

Analysts argue that mining revenues from major projects such as Songwe Hill could easily disappear into short-term government spending if a separate national savings and investment mechanism is not established.

A Sovereign Wealth Fund would legally ring-fence part of the mining income for long-term national investment.

The Nasdaq listing also means Malawi’s future mining earnings will become increasingly tied to global commodity markets.

Economists say while rare earth prices are currently strong due to global clean energy demand, international mineral prices can fluctuate sharply.

Without a stabilisation mechanism, a sudden collapse in global prices could severely affect government revenues, the exchange rate and inflation levels.

A Sovereign Wealth Fund would allow Malawi to save excess revenues during boom periods and use the reserves during economic downturns.

Financial experts further caution that large inflows of foreign currency from mining exports could destabilise the local economy if not carefully managed.

Major mining projects often bring billions of kwacha worth of foreign exchange into a country within a short period.

While this may initially appear beneficial, economists warn that excessive inflows can fuel inflation, distort the exchange rate and weaken sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing — a phenomenon commonly known as “Dutch Disease.”

Under a Sovereign Wealth Fund arrangement, part of the mineral revenues would be invested externally, reducing pressure on the domestic economy and helping stabilise the kwacha.

Analysts also argue that rare earth minerals are finite national assets that should benefit future generations beyond the lifespan of the mine itself.

They say if all mining revenues are consumed immediately, future Malawians could inherit depleted resources without lasting economic benefits.

A Future Generations Fund under a Sovereign Wealth Fund structure could invest mining proceeds into long-term assets capable of funding universities, hospitals and infrastructure decades after the mines close.

Mining and finance experts say the establishment of a transparent Sovereign Wealth Fund would also strengthen international investor confidence.

As Mkango seeks financing from global investors through Nasdaq, Malawi’s management of mining revenues will increasingly come under international scrutiny.

Analysts believe a legally protected and transparent fund aligned with international extractive industry governance standards would signal fiscal discipline and improve Malawi’s attractiveness to long-term investors.

Mkango’s Nasdaq move is being seen as evidence that Malawi’s mining sector is entering a new phase of global significance.

The company signed a Mining Development Agreement with the Malawi Government in July 2024 for the Songwe Hill project.

If financing is secured and production begins, the project is expected to generate jobs, foreign exchange earnings, taxes and royalties.

However, economists say the central question is no longer whether Malawi possesses valuable minerals — but whether the country has the systems needed to convert underground wealth into lasting national prosperity.

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