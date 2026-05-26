MAGLA injects K40 million into the FDH Bank Premiership monthly awards

The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has signed a K40 million Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) to sponsor the ‘Goal and Save of the Month Award’ in the 2026 FDH Bank Premiership.

The partnership, unveiled at a signing ceremony on Monday in Blantyre, will see outstanding players recognised monthly for exceptional goals and saves throughout the season, in a move aimed at enhancing competition and performance in Malawi’s top-flight league.

Speaking at the event, MAGLA Director General, Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, said the initiative is designed to motivate players while strengthening the Authority’s engagement with the public.

“We believe this partnership will inspire players to raise their performance levels as they compete for monthly recognition. It is not only a motivation for the athletes but also a source of pride for us as an institution supporting football development,” said Mpuluka.

He added that the platform will also be used to promote responsible gambling among football fans.

“As MAGLA, we remain committed to encouraging responsible gambling. Through football, we can reach a wider audience and effectively deliver this message to our stakeholders,” he said.

SULOM Vice President, Ronald Chiwaula, welcomed the sponsorship, describing it as timely support that will enhance competitiveness in the league.

“This partnership comes at a crucial time as we continue to reposition and strengthen the league. The introduction of these awards will create healthy competition among players and contribute to the overall growth of the game,” said Chiwaula.

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