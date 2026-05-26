Sparc Systems Injects MK20 Million into ICT Expo 2026

Sparc Systems Limited has committed MK20 million as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming ICT Expo 2026, reaffirming its support towards Malawi’s growing digital transformation agenda.

The two-day expo, organised by the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM), is scheduled to take place from June 4 to 5, 2026.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Sparc Systems Technical Director Chikondi Koloko said the company remains committed to strengthening Malawi’s ICT ecosystem through innovation, collaboration and investment in digital development platforms.

“At Sparc Systems, we believe meaningful digital transformation is driven by strong partnerships and intentional investment in platforms that bring the industry together,” said Koloko.

He said the company sees the ICT Expo as an important national platform for driving conversations and solutions around Malawi’s digital future.

ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo hailed the sponsorship as a major boost towards the successful hosting of the expo and the continued growth of the country’s ICT sector.

Kamwendo said the event will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators and ICT professionals to explore practical solutions capable of accelerating Malawi’s digital growth and innovation.

This year’s expo will run under the theme: “Unlocking Malawi’s Digital Economy: ICT Exports, Trusted Payments and Digital Resilience.”

As part of the broader programme, pre-event activities scheduled for June 3, 2026 will include specialised capacity-building sessions such as Cybersecurity Training facilitated by District 30 — a sister company of Sparc Systems Limited — alongside ICT Leadership Training aimed at strengthening leadership capacity within the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The ICT Expo has increasingly become one of Malawi’s key technology gatherings, attracting players from government, the private sector, academia and the innovation community.

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