Malawi govt clears Búshiri’s daughter for treatment in Kenya – Wapona

February 25, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Lawyer for prophet Shepherd Bushiri says  government has finally cleared the prophet’s daughter to travel to Kenya to seek medical treatment.

Lawyer Wapona Kita:  Bushiri’s daughter would now be leaving the country for Kenya

Government blocked the 8-year-old daughter this week from travelling to Kenya after an air ambulance had arrived to pick her at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita said the daughter would now be leaving the country for Kenya anytime to assess specialised treatment.

People from diverse professions and careers have reacted angrily to the decision by the Malawi Police Service to block the innocent child from travelling abroad to seek medical assistance.

And in an interview with Nyasa Times, veteran governance, human rights and public policy expert, Undule Mwakasungula said refusing the daughter to seek medical help outside the country is a violation of her right to medical treatment of her choice.

His sentiments came barely hours after Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) president Prophet David Mbewe warned that Malawi would be courting the wrath of God if the government continued blocking the child from travelling to Kenya.

Mwakasungula emphasized that the State has the obligation to support the right to health of Prophet Bushiri’s daughter regardless of the issues affecting the father.

He said Malawi cannot continue harassing and demonizing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his family and his ministry, stressing that Bushiri is an asset to Malawi and globally and this is evidenced by his huge investments and millions of  his members and followers.

Kalipo kalipo
Kalipo kalipo
2 hours ago

I fail to understand why people are so wise when in opposition and become dull and useless when they get into government. I never expected the likes of chakwera /chilima to be in charge of such incompetence.

Speaker of parliament Gotani-Hara tests positive for Covid-19

Speaker of parliament Catherane Gotani Hara has tested positive for Covid-19. Leader of the House in Parliament, Richard Chimwendo Banda,...

