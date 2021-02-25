Malawi govt clears Búshiri’s daughter for treatment in Kenya – Wapona

Lawyer for prophet Shepherd Bushiri says government has finally cleared the prophet’s daughter to travel to Kenya to seek medical treatment.

Government blocked the 8-year-old daughter this week from travelling to Kenya after an air ambulance had arrived to pick her at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

Bushiri’s lawyer Wapona Kita said the daughter would now be leaving the country for Kenya anytime to assess specialised treatment.

People from diverse professions and careers have reacted angrily to the decision by the Malawi Police Service to block the innocent child from travelling abroad to seek medical assistance.

And in an interview with Nyasa Times, veteran governance, human rights and public policy expert, Undule Mwakasungula said refusing the daughter to seek medical help outside the country is a violation of her right to medical treatment of her choice.

His sentiments came barely hours after Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) president Prophet David Mbewe warned that Malawi would be courting the wrath of God if the government continued blocking the child from travelling to Kenya.

Mwakasungula emphasized that the State has the obligation to support the right to health of Prophet Bushiri’s daughter regardless of the issues affecting the father.

He said Malawi cannot continue harassing and demonizing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his family and his ministry, stressing that Bushiri is an asset to Malawi and globally and this is evidenced by his huge investments and millions of his members and followers.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!