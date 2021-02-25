Dodma blocks councils, clusters from using K17bn Covid-19 money

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) have blocked the use of K17 billion by councils and clusters.

A memo seen by Nyasa Tines directs all councils and clusters to stop spending and transfer back all the remaining amount in the K17.280 billion funding that was released to the clusters.

A communication from the Commissioner of Dodma, signed by Dodma’s Response and Recovery Director, Rev. Moses Chimphepo, says that this was agreed at a meeting the Presidential Taskforce held on February 23, 2021.

According to the communication, the Taskforce agreed that except for the ministries of health and education, all councils and clusters must stop spending the allocated resources with immediate effect.

Apart from transferring back the funds, the clusters and councils have also been asked to urgently submit their proposed itemized activity plans on how they intend to spend their allocation to Dodma in time for the department to circulate to the Taskforce the consolidated council plans by Friday, February 26.

It further says the consolidated council plans will be reviewed by the Taskforce on March 2, 2021.

The councils have also been asked to submit monthly expenditure reports for February by March 5.

