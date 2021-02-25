Police investigate ‘theft’ of Mtambo official vehicle

Malawi Police say they have upped investigations into the theft of Minister of National Unity and Civic Education minister Timothy Mtambo official vehicle.

Mtambo’s driver was allegedly kidnapped in an attempted car theft case.

This happened Wednesday night.

According to Mtambo, his driver was kidnapped around 8 pm last night between Daeyang and MIM junction in Lilongwe by four people who were armed and in police uniform.

Mtambo said he suspects the carjackers wanted to attack him.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at Bwengu in Rumphi after it was involved in a road accident midnight, where surrounding communities managed to rescue the driver who had his arms and legs tied.

