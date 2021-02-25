Mulhako says Kaduya is Lhomwe paramount chief to replace late Ngolongoliwa

Mulhako wa Alhomwe says senior chief Kaduya of Phalombe is the new Lhomwe paramount chief. She replaces paramount chief Ngolongoliwa who died in July 2019.

“If she is confirmed then she will become the first female Paramount Chief in Malawi,” said the Mulhako wa Alhomwe Board Secretary Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka in a statement.

The Lhomwe cultural grouping has also appointed Pius Mvenya Jr, as its new chief executive officer replacing Mpuluka.

Located a few metres away from Luchenza, Chonde in Mulanje District is the place where the headquarters of the Lhomwe tribe is located. The place was founded by the former president of Malawi Bingu wa Mutharika, the board of trustees and the Lhomwe chiefs.

The Lhomwe people originated from Mozambique and settled in the southern part of Malawi. Others settled in Zomba but most of them settled at the foot of the Mulanje Mountain. The group came in 12 various groups some of which are the Amilauani, Amanyala, Amatha, Alikhukhu, Amalivothi and the famous Agulu.

The Lhomwes have various cultural aspects which distinguish them from other ethnic groups. Some of these are their dances which include Soopa, Malathu—a dance done by elderly women, selebwede and the chinamwali dance.

The group is also known for its famous plant gondolosi. This plant is said to be of great significance in a man’s sexual life as it helps him to be strong and good in bed. Yums is also another plant which is cherished and eaten by the Lhomwe.

At their headquarters in Chonde, various Lhomwe aspects are showcased. Some of their houses (Namulukuwa), moulded pots and plates, traditional medicine (Gondolosi), ancient clothes and bows and arrows (Mithungo).

