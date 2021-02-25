MEC snubs DPP over calls to postpone by-elections 

February 25, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission  calls by former has snubbed calls by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to postpone the next month’s by-elections in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa: All systems go for by-elections

Mec is expected to conduct by-elections in seven constituencies and two wards.

The opposition DPP called on the commission to consider postponing the election in order to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

However, Sangwani Mwafulirwa, director of public relations and communication for MEC-said the commission will proceed with its plan as it has been given a nod from the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

Further, Mwafulirwa has disclosed that the electoral body -has put in place Covid-19 preventive measures which will be adhered to by its officers and voters.

Mwafulirwa among others indicated that wearing of face masks will be mandatory in all centers during registration, voter verification as well as polling and all those with no masks will be turned back.

On 4th February, the High Court nullified 2019 parliamentary elections in three constituencies. The Court ordered the Commission to hold the fresh elections in these constituencies within 60 days from the date of the judgment. The constituencies are:

  1. Nsanje Central Constituency
  2. Nsanje North Constituency
  3. Chikwawa East Constituency

In addition, four members of parliament and two ward councilors have died in the recent past. These were from Ntchisi North, Lilongwe Nsinja South, Karonga North West and Zomba Changalume constituencies, and also from the two wards of Riviridzi in Balaka and Chitakale in Mulanje districts.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mulhako says Kaduya is Lhomwe paramount chief to replace late Ngolongoliwa

Mulhako wa Alhomwe says senior chief Kaduya of Phalombe is the new Lhomwe paramount chief. She replaces paramount chief Ngolongoliwa...

Close