Woman rapist jailed for 4 years

A court in Dowa has slapped a woman rapist with four years imprisonment with hard labour.

The 31-year-old woman has been jailed with hard labour for indulging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy.

The woman has been identified as Mawu Kambidzi from Chiponda village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.

The Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga heard that the woman committed the offence from the night of January 2020 to February 12, 2021 at Chiponda village after she indulged herself in sexual activity with a 14-year-old boy.

The court further heard that on the night of February 12, 2021, the child’s father woke up around 22:00 hours to check his son (victim) in his boy’s quarters where he sleeps alone and did not find him.

It was revealed in court that what prompted the father was the foot-steps which he had been hearing for many times and upon checking it was found that the boy was not in the boy’s quarters.

Later, the boy’s father told his wife who started searching and calling the boy’s name who appeared in furious mood.

Upon questioning him, he revealed to have be having sexual intercourse with the woman and further revealed that he started having sexual intercourse with the woman in January 2020.

Appearing before court, the woman pleaded guilty to a charge of indulging in sexual activity with a child contrary to Section 160 of the Penal Code.

In mitigation, the woman asked the court for lenient sentence, saying she is physically challenged, pregnant and has also a child.

In her submission, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Agnes Mphinga asked the court to pass a stiff punishment to the offender, saying the offence committed is serious in nature.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission and sentenced the woman to 4 years imprisonment with hard labour as a caution to other women with similar intentions.

