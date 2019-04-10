Abida Mia’s vocational schools start bearing fruits: Graduates over 65

The first cohort of youths that have undergone free skills training programme in tailoring, cookery and driving in Chikwawa-Mkombedzi Constituency has been awarded certificates upon successful completion.

The students were presented their certificates during a grand ceremony that took place in Ngabu on Sunday on 7, April, 2019.

Abida Sidik Mia, who is the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentary Aspiring Candidate, is the architect of the initiative who through it, shares a great vision for the Chikwawa-Nkombedzi where poverty is being tackled through skills empowerment.

Each of the 25 graduating youths in tailoring received a sewing machine, roll of cloth and other starter-pack items.

It was also interesting to observe that of the 17 students who have completed their training in cookery, two are boys.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Abida Mia said she was happy that the schools have started bearing fruits.

“Am very happy that the programme has started bearing fruits this is very important and impressive,” said the firebrand politician.

Already, after the driving lessons have been completed, 10 out the group of 25, are on the list to be financially assisted with obtaining a driver’s licence and this will happen before the turn for another group of students are also assisted.

It was learnt through Abida Mia’s speech that some of the students who have acquired some skills in cookery have expressed interest to start up their small scale catering businesses.

Determined to train more youth in the constituency, Abida Mia explains, saying, “I came up with such plan of empowering the youth after getting concerned with high levels of unemployment among the youth”.

Said Mia: “I’m here ready and steady to serve you as your MP in this area so that the constituency can reclaim its lost glory in terms of development.”

Abida said she noted that her constituents were experiencing problems due to a lack of an ambulance.

She added: “ We want to start a driving school so we can help open doors for opportunities for our young people. Those that enrolled were also helped to to obtain driving licenses. The idea is that those young people who are simply loafing around should be empowered and be self-reliant.”

