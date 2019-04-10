PAC could bring Mutharika, Chilima together: Presidential breakfast in May

President Peter Mutharika and his embattled Vice-President Saulos Chilima are set to meet on May 4c as both have invitations to attend prayers organised by Public Affairs Committee (PAC) make them sign a commitment to conducting a peaceful campaign.

The quasi-religious body believes that by signing a peace declaration, the presidential candidates will set the tone for a violence-free political campaign in the run up to the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

This will probably be the first time the two will meet and greet at an event since Chilima severed ties with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and formed his own UTM, which has emerged one of DPP’s biggest rivals in the run-up to the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Since January this year, the country has already seen a number of political violences such as the beating and stripping of a UTM Party female member and the assault on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member in Blantyre.

The country has already seen a number of initiatives aimed at achieving peaceful elections such as the signing of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Political Parties Code of Conduct, an initiative aimed at ensuring peace throughout the elections period, and plans of a presidential prayer breakfast organised by some church leaders.

Mutharika and Chilima could also meet again at State House for the presidential prayer breakfast in the first week of May, organiser Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Family Church (CFC) has said.

Mbewe said both Mutharika and Chilima have all confirmed their availability.

Also confirmed to attend are presidential candidates for United Democratic Front (UDF) Atupele Muluzi and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera.

The country’s former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda have also been invited to the events including former Vice-president Justin Chimera Malewezi.

Mbewe said the prayer breakfast is aimed at providing an atmosphere where the presidential candidates will eat together, pray and have time to talk to each other in peaceful environment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :