Grace Foundation donates sewing machines to Lilongwe women

Grace Foundation, a Lilongwe -baser non-governmental Organisation, on Monday donated four sewing machines to each woman from Traditional Authority (TA) Tsabango at Kaphiri in Lilongwe to economicallyempower young women and parents to be self-reliant.

The beneficiaries are Rhodah Kamuzu, 24, from Ngongola village, Sibongile Kambalame, 22, from Katantha village, Esnart Dickson, 38, from Tumbwe and Joyce Davison from Phwetekele villages.

In an interview, the organisation’s chairperson, Diana Winga said they sought to improve the welfare of vulnerable single women.

“We empower single women and guardians who are taking care orphans and vulnerable children economically to sustain them,” she said.

Winga added that as an organization they provide them with business and tailoring capacity building, knowledge and skills through lessons so that they can become entrepreneurs who could be able to support themselves.

Village Head Ngongonda asked the beneficiaries to use it properly rather than not selling it.

“If someone has found that she has sale or misuse it, will be not included to other local development resources reliefs done by other organizations done in her village,” she noted.

Ngongonda urged other organizations to learn from the gesture shown by Grace Foundation.

On behalf of beneficiaries, Esnart Dickson expressed gratitude to the organization saying they would make money own their own without depending on her husband.

“We had experience on sawing, designing clothes but we had no machine to put into practice what we have learned so with this machines will help us to open our tailing shop and create employment to others,” she said.

Dickson added that they will ensure that they are using it appropriate ways so that it could last longer and change their lives.

Programme Manager for the organization, Watson Kulinji pointed out that Grace Foundation is planning to build houses for elderly, vulnerable people and provide scholarship to underprivileged students in the areas within the district as a way of keeping children in schools.

He added that they would visit various primary and secondary schools across the country to inspire them with assorted items such as writing materials including providing them with school fees and encouraging children to work hard in school.

