Malawi Defence Force gets 10 computers donation from China

The Chinese Government has donated 10 desktop computers to the Ministry of Defense to enable the ministry address information community and technology (ICT) deficiencies in storing and accessing emerging issues defence and security.

The Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Liu Hongyang, handed over the computers through Deputy Minister of Defense Amosi Mailosi at Capital Hill on Monday.

Hongyang said his office donated the computers following a request the ministry made to the Chinese Embassy in Malawi.

“We have computers and felt we should give some to the Ministry of Defense to enhance the ministry’s capabilities in serving the people of Malawi. We will always provide the support whenever there is a need,” he said.

In his remarks, Mailosi said defense is one of the key ministries requiring up to date technology linking Malawi to the global world to access latest information on defense and security developments.

“Under the wise and dynamic leadership’ of President Peter Mutharika, the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) has become what he described a tri-service institution of the Army, Marine and Air Force in order to serve the nation even better.

“This development requires us to automate our systems and operations, which need improved ICT equipment and services to happen. Actually, we need to buy 200 computers that we must distribute in all MDF establishments across the country,” said Mailosi.

He said he would continue engaging the Chinese Embassy and other development partners to help the ministry mobilise more gadgets to meet the required the number of computers.

