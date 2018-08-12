Abida on MCP whistle-stop in Chikwawa Mkombezi: Vows to restore developments

Firebrand political operative Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice-president Sidik Mia, on Saturday pledged that it is only MCP which can restore developments in Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency where she is aspiring to contest as Member of Parliament during next years tripartite general elections.

Chikwawa Nkombezi is the constituency which has all along been manned by veteran politician Sidik Mia until he paved way for others to take charge of the constituency in 2014.

Abida held a rally at Chambuluka Ground in the area of Senior Chief Mgabu after touring the area to appreciate the needs of the constituency that need to be developed once elected as MP.

She said it is sad that since Sidik Mia stopped front line politics the people in the area have suffered greatly.

“You requested us to donate an Ambulance and I report to you that the vehicle is on its way

“You requested that we should donate iron-sheets towards renovation of our clinic, we will take care of that,” said Abida Mia popularly known by her admirers as ‘Adona’, a vernacular word for ‘Madam and/or a stateswoman’

Abida disclosed that Chiefs and party officials in the constituency have been mounting pressure on her to run as a parliamentarian in the constituency.

“The chiefs want me to run. They know Vice President Sidik Mia is now a national material and that they want someone as good as him to run the affairs of the constituency.

“They know how good I know this constituency and how deep I have been involved in helping my husband run this constituency when he was its representative for many years until he decided not to run in 2014.

“The chiefs and so are many people in this constituency say that the incumbent parliamentarian Malola has failed the people of Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency,” she said as the crowd nodded and chanted in total agreement of her claim.

She then told the people that she needs time to think about it.

“Give me time to think about this and I will respond if I will pick up the challenge or not,” she said adding that “it is humbling” to note that other people in the constituency think she has the qualities to be their Member of Parliament.

Abida urged for support to unite and kick out Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from government.

Mia said people in the area will have access to water, schools, clinics and even road infrastructures and she therefore urged the people in the area to support MCP by voting for it in 2019.

“We are now back and we want to ensure that we develop the area from where we stopped,” she said. “We want the area to wear a new face. You should now start accessing clean water and we will start building new school blocks in Chikwawa Mkombezi.”

From Chambuluka Ground, Madam Mia went to Linga headquarters in the same Chikwawa Mkombezi where she also urged people there who gathered in thousands that MCP is ready to change living standards of all Malawians.

Iryas Karim Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South, who is also the deputy director of research in MCP, said the party is all set to form government because its only MCP which has solid structures.

“We will go everywhere to drum up support for Mia,” he said. “It’s not a secret that only Chakwera and MCP can lead a good government.

During the whistle stop tours, chiefs and party leaders said since Mia went on political holiday, the area has remained underdeveloped.

“We want you to come back and we pledge to support you. We were like orphans,” this was a key message from party leaders and chiefs throughout the tour.

MCP’s regional chairman Peter Simbi said MCP will resoundingly win in 2019.

