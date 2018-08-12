Two arrested at Liwonde roadblock for illegal possession of fire arm

Malawi Police in Machinga have arrested and are keeping in custody two men for allegedly being found in possession of a firearm without licence.

Police identified the two as Richard Ndemanga (31) and Thomson Wahwa (51).

“They were arrested at Liwonde Road Block on Saturday after they were found with one muzzle loader rifle and seven live ammunitions without licence,” said Machinga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Constable Ngwashape Msume.

According to Assistant Superintendent Alice Nkute of Wildlife Investigation Unit at National Police Headquarters who led a team of officers from Liwonde Police in the operation, the two were coming from Molipa en-route to Thuma Forest Reserve where the wanted to kill elephants for their ivory tusks.

Meanwhile, the two are still in custody and are expected to appear before court soon where they will answer cases of illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Richard Ndemanga comes from Lulanga village, Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga district while Thomson Wahwa comes from Makawa village, in the area of Traditional Authority Liwonde in the same district of Machinga.

