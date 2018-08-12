MCP for better students welfare: Abida Mia speaks at Malawi College of Accountancy

The promise for the restoration of better students welfare has been made to students of the Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) by the wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first vice president, Abida Sidik Mia.

During her visit to the college where she had a special interation with the students through MCP Students Wing, Abida Mia assured the students that, the current careless scenario over tertiary education would cease once and for all.

She vehemently assured that, with MCP in government, the college standards and students welfare would be given strict attention just as it was during the days of Malawi’s former leader, the late Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda.

Mia said she was aware of the terrible conditions associated with the modern tertiary education with the worst being in poor diet, general living conditions and expensive tuition fees which the current regime has over the past years been hiking without mercy.

Said Mia: “These harsh standards in your education and general students welfare will be a thing of the past once MCP gets into government.”

She further assured that with MCP control of government business, employment of students after graduating would be a matter of priority and guarantee.

Amid cheering and handclapping, Mia urged the students to take a patriotic stance of guarding against enemies of political change through volunteering to become party monitors during the fourth coming May 2019 tripartite elections.

She during the meetings distributed MCP t-shirts to all students that thronged the main lecture theatre.

The visit to MCA follows a recent visit to the Polytechnic, a constituent college of the University of Malawi where she also spoke and distributed party t-shirts to students through their wing.

