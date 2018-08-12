Mutharika joins Ngonis at Umthetho Festival: ‘Promote cultural practices for development of Malawi’

August 12, 2018 Ed-Grant Ndoza - Mana 1 Comment

President  Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians of his government committed to support cultural practices which he said are vital for the development of the country of the country.

President Mutharika joins Ingoma cultural dance (C) Stanley Makuti

President Peter Mutharika joins the Ingoma (C) Stanley Makuti (1)

President Peter Mutharika joins the Ingoma (C) Stanley Makuti (3)

Minister of Civic Education Grace Chiumia confers with the Speaker Richard Msowoya

Ingoma dance (C) Stanley Makuti

Gathering during the Umthetho cultural festival (C) Stanley Makuti

The President was speaking Saturday during the cerebration of Umthetho cultural festivity of the Mzimba Ngonis at the foot of Hora Mountain in the district.

Mutharika said cultural festivities such as Umthetho are key in the promotion of cultural and traditional values which each tribe is identified with.

He then urged Malawians to only promote cultures and traditions which have the potential in strengthening development.

“Let me urge all Malawians to be promoting dynamic cultural practices which are relevant to the enhancement of patriotism, hard work and integrity,” said Mutharika.

He then appealed to Malawians to love one another and desist from practices which fuel hatred, a thing which he said is counterproductive to the development of the country.

The President then thanked Mzimba Chiefs and their subjects for their determination in preserving their culture.

In his remarks, Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V, thanked the president for supporting the Umthetho Cultural Festival and his availability at the event which he described as a great honour for the Ngonis.

“It is an encouragement to traditional leaders and their subjects when the Head of State supports initiatives aimed at preserving cultural practices and traditions,” he said.

He said people of Mzimba realize the role which cultural practices play in the development of socio- economic development of the country.

M’mbelwa, however expressed concern that as much as there are efforts to impart cultural values in the youths, most of them continue to migrate to South Africa and return when their worthiness has been lost.

He then asked M’mbelwa District Council to collaborate with traditional leaders in the district on the formulation of by-laws to arrest the practice.

Notable figures present at the event were among others, Chief Zulu Gama of Ngonis in Songea in Tanzania, Paramount Chief Lukwa of Kasungu and Senior Chief Kameme of Chitipa.

The event was characterized by the famous Ngoni Ingoma dance and feasting.

Umthetho is one of the country’s main cultural festivals pitted together with Kulamba for the Chewa and Mulhakho for the Lomwe and Uhlangano of the Maseko Ngoni.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Moya Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Moya
Guest
Moya

Desperately wanting the northern region vote. Politicians with no shame.ntchito zamanja anu bwana # quota system

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes