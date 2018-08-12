Zicco wins for Wanderers against KB: Malawi TNM Super League

Zicco Mkanda’s late winner kept Be Forward Wanderers in third place in the TNM Super League as they edged out Kamuzu Barracks in a hard-fought encounter at Balaka Stadium.

Mkanda’s introduction for Isaac Kaliat after 70 minutes proved to be a masterstroke as the towering striker raced on to Joseph Kamwendo’s well curved corner to beat Kamuzu Barracks keeper Lemani Nthara with only a minute left in the extra time.

It was a narrow victory the Nomads just about deserved after creating the better chances in the first half, with Peter Wadabwa hitting the woodwork with a header.

Kamuzu Barracks missed the goalscoring threat with Dave Banda steering just wide from Pilirani Makupe’s cross with the game still goalless.

The soldiers who missed some key players who are in Zimbambwe with Malawi Defence Force select team have themselves to blame for failure to score in the 80th minute when Alfred Manyozo jnr misplaced a pass.

All alone, a Kamuzu Barracks striker failed to beat goalkeeper Nenani Juwayo as he lacked composure inside the box.

Another key figure for Wanderers was the rejuvenated Mike Kaziputa, employed down the left-flank, defending tirelessly and occasionally delivering the sort of dangerous crosses that were his trademark as a flying winger.

Also Yamikani Chester was another key member for the Nomads in the first half and he fully deserved the standing ovation he received from Balaka Stadium when he was taken off in the second half.

Be Forward Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said: “That was difficult, it could have been a draw. Both teams were trying to win but both knew the opponent was strong.

“Apart from so many chances that we created, we controlled them well. It was tactically difficult for both and it was well refereed. It was strong, aggressive and we deserved the victory.”