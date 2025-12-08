Absent MPs to Lose Allowances as Speaker Cracks the Whip

Parliament has finally drawn the line on chronic absenteeism as Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara announced that Members of Parliament (MPs) who skip sittings without valid reasons will no longer receive allowances.

The tough new stance follows mounting public anger and internal frustration over a culture where some MPs routinely dodge parliamentary duties yet continue to walk away with taxpayers’ money.

From now on, MPs will be required to sign a daily attendance register as proof of presence. Failure to do so will automatically mean no allowances for transport, meals, or accommodation—a move aimed directly at what many have called “paid absenteeism” in the August House.

“This House cannot continue to be disrespected. Malawians did not elect MPs to be missing in action while still feeding off public funds,” the Speaker declared firmly.

Gotani Hara said the Clerk of Parliament has been instructed to strictly enforce the directive with immediate effect, warning that those who attempt to manipulate the system will face disciplinary action.

For years, Parliament has been rocked by complaints that some MPs deliberately abscond from debates, committee work, and crucial national decisions—only to surface when allowances are due. The new measure now threatens to cut the financial lifeline that critics say has sustained irresponsible behaviour.

Political analysts say the move is long overdue, arguing that Parliament has been losing moral authority while taxpayers continue to foot the bill for absentee legislators.

“This is about restoring dignity to Parliament and protecting public money,” said one governance expert. “If you don’t work, you don’t get paid—simple.”

Citizens have also welcomed the decision, saying it sends a strong message that public service is not a cash cow but a duty.

The rule takes effect immediately and will apply throughout the current sitting, placing MPs on notice: show up or lose your pay.

