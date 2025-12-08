Sparc Systems Wins Prestigious IMPACT Integration and Investment Award

Sparc Systems Limited has scooped the prestigious IMPACT Integration and Investment Award in recognition of its outstanding contribution to smart and sustainable urban development through its flagship project, the Sparc Complex.

The award highlights Sparc Systems’ strong commitment to improving quality of life, creating jobs, and strengthening Malawi’s growing digital ecosystem.

The IMPACT Integration and Investment Awards honour institutions that demonstrate exceptional leadership in sustainable development, innovation, and long-term socio-economic transformation. The Sparc Complex was singled out as a model project showcasing how modern technology infrastructure can drive urban modernisation and community upliftment.

Receiving the award, Sparc Systems Malawi Managing Director, Dr Wisely Phiri, described the recognition as a major milestone and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to national development.

“The Sparc Complex represents more than just infrastructure. It is a vision for Africa’s digital future. Through this development, we are expanding access to technology, enabling modern business operations, and creating environments where innovation and opportunity can thrive. This award affirms our belief that sustainable development and technological advancement must go hand in hand to improve lives,” said Dr Phiri.

The state-of-the-art Sparc Complex is a landmark investment designed to host modern ICT facilities, power digital services, and provide innovative workspaces that promote entrepreneurship and job creation. Since its development, the project has already generated employment, strengthened local business ecosystems, and enhanced Malawi’s digital resilience, particularly within the private sector.

Award organisers also commended Sparc Systems for its strategic foresight and leadership.

“Sparc Systems has demonstrated exceptional vision by integrating technology, sustainability, and community impact. Their work shows how strategic investments can accelerate national development while strengthening the private sector in Malawi,” the organisers observed.

Adding to its growing list of accolades, Sparc Systems also recently won the ICT Association of Zambia (ICTAZ) Best Enterprise Solution Implementation Award on 6 December 2025. The award recognises the company’s cutting-edge enterprise solution implementations for banks, telecommunications companies, and government institutions in Zambia. This marks the second consecutive win after taking the same honour at the inaugural awards the previous year.

Sparc Systems Limited is a 100 percent Malawian-owned ICT company headquartered in Malawi, with regional operations in Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Mozambique. The company delivers advanced technological solutions in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data centre infrastructure, networking, and enterprise systems, in partnership with globally recognised technology leaders to support Africa’s digital transformation.

