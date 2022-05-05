ACB arrests former Homeland Security minister over illegal recruitment of immigration assistants

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Homeland Security Minister Cecelia Chazama and former Director-General of Immigration and Citizenship Services over alleged illegal recruitment of immigration assistants.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala saif the bureau has also arrested other top Immigration Department officials over abuse of office.

The development follows the discovery by the bureau that the department had recruited 127 persons as Immigration Assistants who did not have the necessary qualifications.

Other former top wigs of the department arrested include; Limbani Chawinga, Pudensiana Makalamba, Chandiwira Chidothe and former Principal Secretary for the Department of Human Resources Management and Development, Hilario Chimota.

Ndala said the arrest follows an investigation by the bureau after it received a complaint.

The recruitment, according to Ndala, was done before 30th April 2018 when it received the complaint.

