Court rebuffs Nankhumwa, Jeffery in DPP power struggle case

May 5, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
The High Court has rebuffed opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa and party secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey who wanted the court to nullify the party presidency of Peter Mutharika.
The two DPP senior officials also wanted the court to order for an early convention of the party.

Nankhumwa: Rebuffed
DPP’s Director of Legal Affairs Charles Mhango said the court has, however, granted Nankhumwa and Jeffrey’s request that they should return to their positions.
According to Mhango, the party did not defend the case as it had already reinstated them.
DPP is divided over power struggle after Mutharika did not honour his promise to relinquish his grip on the DPP and call for elections following his loss during the court sanctioned June 23, 2020 presidential election.

