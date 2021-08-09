ACB arrests Minister of Energy Newton Kambala

August 9, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu-Nyasa Times

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested the Minister of Energy Newton Kambala in connection to the fuel importation deals at the State-sponsored National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA).

Newton Kambala: Arrested

However, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala could not pick our phone when we sought to verify the arrest.

On the other hand, the National Police public relations officer James Kadzera refused to comment on the arrest.

“ACB is better placed to comment on Kambala’s arrest,” said Kadadzera in a brief interview with Nyasa Times.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times is still trying to verify with Ndala on the actual charges they have levelled against the minister.

