Govt hails Livingstonia Synod for being vigilant in providing checks and balances

Government has commended the Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) for providing unwavering support in the implementation of various social and economic development initiatives aimed at transforming the living standards of Malawians.

The Minister of Civic Education and National Unity, Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, speaking on Sunday at St. Andrew’s CCAP Church in Mzuzu during the induction of Reverend Isaiah Mhone as the new moderator of the church, described the synod as a patriot and true partner in advancing good governance and servant leadership among government officials.

Mtambo was the Guest of Honour of the induction ceremony, which attracted a cross section of faith as well as political leaders, including the Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

The minister observed that Livingstonia Synod has remained steadfast and vigilant in providing the government with checks and balances to ensure that the leadership is truly serving the interests of ordinary citizens.

“The synod is a critical partner in the democratic dispensation of this country. In fact, as I stand before this congregation, I am reminded that the small wins and gains we have made as a nation couldn’t have been possible without the critical role that the church played,” said Mtambo.

He acknowledged that just like the scriptures say, for every nation that prospered, there had to be a clear correlation between kings, priests and prophets.

Mtambo said the Tonse Government holds firm to the same tenets and beliefs as laid in the Holy Book, Psalms chapter 33:12 that states that; “Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD, and we believe that our nation is chosen for his inheritance.”

“The support we have always received from the church during some of the most difficult and challenging times is the pillar on which we find our spiritual and moral compass for direction and guidance. This Chakwera administration fully acknowledges the contributions that the Livingstonia Synod in particular has made to the nation through various avenues towards the development of education and healthcare services,” said Mtambo.

He said Chakwera holds the synod as a significant civil partner and thus he assured the church of the government’s cooperation and willingness to adhere to the advice that it continues to give.

“As a Minister of Civic Education, I can tell you unequivocally that if there is a time we need spiritual guidance is now. The nation is under attack by an invisible enemy who can only be defeated by the invisible weapon of faith. Covid-19 is not only a health or social economic crisis. It is a faith crisis as most of our people are paralyzed by fear. And we all know that the only antithesis of fear is faith, so the president would like to call upon all believers to stand in a gap as we pray for the nation to heal,” said Mtambo.

The minister took advantage of the ceremony to appeal to Malawians to hold their patience on the unfulfilled promises of the Tonse Alliance administration.

Mtambo, while acknowledging that the Tonse Government is yet to fulfil its campaign promises, implored Malawians to walk with it in dealing with the aftershocks of Covid-19, which he said have negatively affected their workplan.

He said the pandemic has left a huge societal impact on several aspects of human life, such as economic and health systems.

Mtambo further stated that the aftershocks are being felt in Malawi and the world over and in times like these, the church should become a place of solace to provide hope in seemingly hopeless situations.

“It’s in the presence of God that we are reminded of his unchanging word in Jeremiah 29:11 that says, “He has plans to prosper us and not to harm us, plans to give us hope and a future. As government we take every voice and concerns that are raised seriously. Our president is a man of the cloth and he is a man who is guided by the principles that Yeshua taught; to be of a courtesy to those in need, to care for the marginalized and the most vulnerable. However change is a process but I can assure you that we will reach the promised land. Let us learn from a biblical story of the Israelites, they spent 40 years in the wilderness as God was preparing them for a relationship with them. It was a time of Perseverance to build their new character. Similarly, in the challenges we face today, let us look on the positive side and do something beneficial for our country. We need to stand united to conquer the challenges of today. We need to use our gifts and intellect for the better of Malawi,” he said.

He added, “This is a calling to each and every one of us. We should be ready to serve our nation. In the same vein Rev Isaiah Mhone, responded to the call to serve. The Lord is asking who should we send, and Rev Mhone responded ‘yes send me’. Indeed, send us Lord to serve you and your people. The induction of the Rev Mhone today not only signifies a new chapter in the Congregation, but it aslo Highlights the historical role of the church in social, economic and political matters in our country. It is no secret that many political leaders have been here as allies seeking counsel, and we will continue to do so in the future. It is, therefore, my Prayer, that the new leadership of the church will accommodate us, and together we will serve the people of this congregation and the communities surrounding us. This is precisely what my Ministry is promoting: Co-existence and Unity. After all, is Unity not at the Centre of the Gospel of Jesus Christ which is commissioned unto us?”

Mtambo described the church as a good example of national unity because all people, regardless of tribal affiliation, religious affiliation and place of origin, can belong to one church.

