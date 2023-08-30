ACB assures HRDC of continued investigations of plunder of resources for Mombera University 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has notified Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that it is continuing with investigations which the civil society organisation raised as whistleblower on allegations of plunder of funds for the construction of Mombera University.

In the same petition made on December 1, 2020, HRDC also raised allegations that K1 billion meant for rehabilitation of Mzuzu University library was spent but “very little was done on the site”.

The letter from ACB Director General, Martha Chizuma said they “reviewed the complaints and made a referral action to the Auditor General to institute an investigative audit into the matters to inform the Bureau’s next course of action”.

“The Bureau has now received investigative audit reports from the office of the Auditor General and has completed an analysis of the findings and recommendations contained therein.

“Based on the analysis, you are informed that the Bureau will not continue to conduct further investigations on the issue of refurbishment of Mzuzu University library in accordance with Section 10 (2) (b) of the Corrupt Practices Act,” says Chizuma, while commending HRDC for sharing the information and cooperation as well as assuring HRDC of further investigations into issues of Mombera University.

In the petition, HRDC had indicated that in the 2019/2020 fiscal year during President Peter Mutharika administration, a total of K2.483 billion “was allegedly spent on Mombera University yet very little, almost negligent work was done on the site”.

Earlier this year, former Vice-President under Joyce Banda administration, Khumbo Kachali posted an analysis of his views on negligence of the Northern Region in as far as development is concerned — and one of them included Mombera University.

The piece came about when some citizenry were advocating for federal system of government, saying the country hasn’t “done much as a unitary state [and] that is why some people are agitating for other systems of government”.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!