ACB clears Chilima from corruption allegation, says Malawi veep not under probe

State Vice President Chilima has not been involved in corruption, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has to parry away an attempt to smear his name by his political rivals.

A smear campaign on social media ensued based on facts that Chilima sold a house to somebody through an estate agency, but eventually turned out [the buyer] was a suspect of Cashgate.

But some ruling Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) operatives have been circulating a witness statement in connection with Chilima which was recorded on February 28 2012 at ACB offices in Lilongwe when the Vice-President was the CEO of Airtel Malawi.

ACB director Reyneck Matmeba said the graft-busting body is not investigating the country’s second in command for any criminal offence.

Matemba was responding to a letter from Chilima’s lawyer Chikosa Silungwe dated August 8 2018, when they sought clarification if they had any issues with the Veep.

The ACB boss is response said Chilima “is neither under investigations by the ACB nor facing prosecution.”

According to Matemba, the Vice-President was invited to ACB as a witness to a criminal offence and not as a suspect or as accused person.

However, Police are expected to act on the seven-day ultimatum it gave Chilima to provide information on rigging claims he made.

During the launch of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) at Masintha ground in Lilongwe on July 21, Chilima claimed government bought a spying machine for recording phone calls and rigging next year’s tripartite elections.

Following the claims, Police wrote the Veep on July 27 asking him to provide them with information on the assertions so that a formal investigation is launched.

Inspector General (IG) Rodney Jose said they would the public, through the media, would soon be notified in due course.

